Real Sociedad confirm signing of Umar Sadiq in potential €25m deal

Real Sociedad were forced to spring into action following the sale of Alexander Isak to Newcastle United for a club record €70m, but they have managed to cover the position before the end of the transfer window.

With just hours to go, La Real announced the signing of Umar Sadiq from Almeria. The Nigerian international arrives on a six-year deal following two successful seasons in Segunda.

According to Relevo, the deal will be worth €20m in a fixed fee with a further €5m available in variables.

Sadiq is in fact the second reinforcement that Real Sociedad have brought in since the departure of Isak, following the addition of Alexander Sorloth on loan. Sadiq profiles as more of key player for La Real though and at the age of 25 still has plenty of room to develop.

Overall, the Txuri-Urdin have managed the situation as best as could be hoped. Imanol Alguacil has more depth at the position now, with arguably a more accomplished striker in Sadiq. In the process they have also made a minimum of €45m in profit.