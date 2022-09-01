Memphis Depay makes last-ditch request to leave Barcelona for Premier League club

Following the collapse of a deal with Juventus, it looked certain that Memphis Depay would stay at Barcelona. However with just hours remaining, there might be a solution that suits all parties.

According to Gerard Romero, Memphis Depay asked Barcelona to let him leave last night. The upshot of which is that there are negotiations ongoing with Chelsea for the Dutch forward.

🚨 MEMPHIS y su petición de salidahttps://t.co/3KVGW54way pic.twitter.com/BUMzj22s8y — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 1, 2022

The Blaugrana are likely to be amenable to his request given they wanted to offload him this transfer window. Whether that stance had changed with the potential departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not yet clear.

Memphis was set to leave Barcelona for free to join Juventus and so it is unlikely the Catalan side would now make large demands for him.

However if both he and Aubameyang were to depart it would leave the Barcelona with significantly less depth up front than many had anticipated this summer.