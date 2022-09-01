Lucas Ocampos completes move to Ajax but Sevilla miss out on significant fee

Lucas Ocampos is the subject of one of the weirder transfer sagas of the summer, but finally he has joined Ajax from Sevilla.

The Argentine was originally due to join Ajax on Tuesday evening, but the deal was vetoed by the board of the Dutch club. Having already boarded a flight to Amsterdam from Seville, Ocampos arrived to be told that the deal was off.

However that deal has now gone through. Sevilla confirmed a loan deal for Ocampos late on Wednesday evening. Marca say that the deal is worth €4m to Sevilla and Ajax will then have an optional purchase option of €16m.

That distinction is important however. Originally the deal was for €20m up front, which would have allowed Sevilla to strengthen on the final day of the transfer market.

Instead Sporting Director Monchi will be forced to pursue cut-price deals, as has been the case with Adnan Januzaj and the impending loan of Kasper Dolberg.