Hector Bellerin’s agent confirms deal with Barcelona

Barcelona are set to replace Sergino Dest with former academy product Hector Bellerin.

The Arsenal right-back is on the way out of the Emirates and Barcelona have agreed a deal with Bellerin, with Dest likely to join Milan on loan.

Speaking to Diario AS, Bellerin’s agent confirmed that there was an understanding with Barcelona and that Bellerin would be reducing his salary in order to make the deal happen.

“Bellerin has taken a pay cut to sign for Barca. He had a very high salary at Arsenal. He has made a significant effort. I realised we were coming at midday. He [Bellerin] is happy to be coming home.”

After a successful season last time out at Real Betis, Bellerin had been hoping to continue in Seville, but Barcelona are hardly a bad alternative.

It is not yet clear exactly how the move will be structured. AS say that Bellerin will mutually terminate his contract with Arsenal, while other sources believe it will be a free transfer with some bonuses available to Arsenal.

It gives Barcelona a different option at right-back, with Sergi Roberto representing a contrasting style of attack. Bellerin should provide crosses, speed and the ability to get to the byline.