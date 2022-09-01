Chelsea and Barcelona reach agreement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – reports differ

With the hours ticking away in the transfer window, Chelsea and Barcelona have found an agreement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That is according to Sport, who say that Chelsea will pay less than €20m for the Gabonese striker, a long way from the supposed €30m demands Barcelona had made.

They say that it should clear the way for a deal for Marcos Alonso to go through.

It does however contrast the reporting coming out of England. David Ornstein claims that Aubameyang and Alonso will be part of a swap plus cash deal, seeing Chelsea pay €7.5m for Aubameyang. It had been previously rumoured that Barcelona’s desire to do the two deals separately was the main point of disagreement.

🚨 Chelsea on verge of agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Latest bid ~€7.5m + Marcos Alonso. Proposed deal 2+1y (y3 based on % of apps in y2). 33yo currently in Barcelona. Moving towards conclusion @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona https://t.co/ZiKsnQjGDO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

The contrast in reporting suggests that both sides might be looking to promote their own narrative on the matter. Receiving just €7.5m in cash for Aubameyang would make any further additions on top of Alonso difficult, as Barcelona would have to register the Spanish left-back as well as incorporate Gavi on his new contract.