Chelsea and Barcelona reach agreement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – reports differ

With the hours ticking away in the transfer window, Chelsea and Barcelona have found an agreement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That is according to Sport, who say that Chelsea will pay less than €20m for the Gabonese striker, a long way from the supposed €30m demands Barcelona had made.

They say that it should clear the way for a deal for Marcos Alonso to go through.

It does however contrast the reporting coming out of England. David Ornstein claims that Aubameyang and Alonso will be part of a swap plus cash deal, seeing Chelsea pay €7.5m for Aubameyang. It had been previously rumoured that Barcelona’s desire to do the two deals separately was the main point of disagreement.

The contrast in reporting suggests that both sides might be looking to promote their own narrative on the matter. Receiving just €7.5m in cash for Aubameyang would make any further additions on top of Alonso difficult, as Barcelona would have to register the Spanish left-back as well as incorporate Gavi on his new contract.

 

