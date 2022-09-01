Carlos Soler leaves Valencia for Paris Saint-Germain

Valencia have bid farewell to another of their top talents as Carlos Soler joins Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

The deal was confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain with just hours remaining in the transfer window. According to Diario AS, the deal is worth €18m to Valencia, with an additional €4m in possible bonuses headed their way.

Soler has been a mainstay in the first team at Valencia almost since coming through. Since making his debut in the 2016-17 season, he has made 226 appearances, contributing 36 goals and 31 assists.

Los Che have brought in Ilaix Moriba on the final day of the window, but will likely find it difficult to replace Soler. His performances, leadership and goals have sustained Valencia in recent years.

With a year left on his deal, the cut-price deal makes sense for all parties, but it will also leave a bitter taste in the mouth at Mestalla. Yet another of their best players has exited for fee lower than market value.