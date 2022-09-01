Barcelona terminate Martin Braithwaite’s contract after months of stand-off

Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite have ended their time together after the Catalan side terminated the forward’s contract.

It brings to an end months of stalemate between the club and the Danish forward. Barcelona and manager Xavi Hernandez had communicated publicly that Braithwaite should seek a new side this summer.

However Braithwaite, aware of his leverage and the fact that Barcelona wanted to move him on at all costs, has played his cards well to end up with a pay-out from Barcelona. Upon the announcement Braithwaite released a statement thanking the fans for their support.

It’s been an honour to represent this club. I have always given my best for the fans and the club and I will forever be grateful for the support shown 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DUMW8zk6AJ — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) September 1, 2022

He now has a matter of eight hours to find a new club in Europe’s top leagues before the transfer window closes. In a shock turn, he has been linked with a switch to city rivals Espanyol, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay Braithwaite will sign with Espanyol on a three year deal, June 2025. pic.twitter.com/d4k2y3Zzp4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Braithwaite arrived in February of 2020 to cover an injury to Ousmane Dembele, yet struggled to make the desired impact. Across two-and-a-half seasons, he made 58 appearances, scored 10 goals and gave 5 assists. Overall, he will likely go down as another example of former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu’s legacy of overpaying for players.