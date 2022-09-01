Barcelona Espanyol

Barcelona terminate Martin Braithwaite’s contract after months of stand-off

Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite have ended their time together after the Catalan side terminated the forward’s contract.

It brings to an end months of stalemate between the club and the Danish forward. Barcelona and manager Xavi Hernandez had communicated publicly that Braithwaite should seek a new side this summer.

However Braithwaite, aware of his leverage and the fact that Barcelona wanted to move him on at all costs, has played his cards well to end up with a pay-out from Barcelona. Upon the announcement Braithwaite released a statement thanking the fans for their support.

He now has a matter of eight hours to find a new club in Europe’s top leagues before the transfer window closes. In a shock turn, he has been linked with a switch to city rivals Espanyol, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Braithwaite arrived in February of 2020 to cover an injury to Ousmane Dembele, yet struggled to make the desired impact. Across two-and-a-half seasons, he made 58 appearances, scored 10 goals and gave 5 assists. Overall, he will likely go down as another example of former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu’s legacy of overpaying for players.

