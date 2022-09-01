Barcelona agree deal to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal – report

Eleven years after leaving Barcelona, Hector Bellerin looks set to return to Catalonia. The Spanish right-back joined Arsenal as a teenager but after a season at Real Betis last year, looks primed to return back to his childhood home.

It is no secret that Bellerin wanted to return to Betis this summer, but their struggles to make any large sales have made the deal financially impossible. Bellerin had been waiting until the end of the window.

Arsenal want to remove Bellerin’s salary and in many senses Barcelona are the perfect landing spot. With Sergino Dest about to move to Milan, the Blaugrana were keen to add depth at right-back and Bellerin is a low cost option.

Relevo say that he will arrive on a free transfer, with various bonuses of adding up to less than €4m available to Arsenal. They will also retain a sell-on clause of 25%, although Bellerin’s deal with Barcelona is thought to be just a year long.