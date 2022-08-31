Xavi Hernandez hoping Miralem Pjanic stays at Barcelona despite interest from Saudi Arabia

Miralem Pjanic’s future is uncertain as we enter the final stretch of the summer transfer market according to Mundo Deportivo. The Bosnian international convinced Xavi Hernandez of his importance during pre-season but is yet to feature in La Liga.

This summer has been Pjanic’s first experience of working with Xavi – he spent last year on loan in Turkey with Besiktas – and both men enjoyed the experience. Xavi wants Pjanic to stay at Camp Nou this year despite reported interest from Saudi Arabia. Nico Gonzalez has left on loan so he’s the backup number six.

Xavi and his technical staff are convinced that, once the season picks up its pace and Barcelona are playing twice a week, such squad depth is going to become hugely important. And for that reason he wants Pjanic to stay despite interest from overseas – whether he gets his wish in that respect remains to be seen.