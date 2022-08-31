Sevilla confirm signing of former Manchester United and Real Sociedad winger

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Adnan Januzaj on a free transfer, after the winger ran down his contract at Real Sociedad.

Following the long-term injury of Tecatito Corona, Los Nervionenses wanted to bring in a replacement. Januzaj signs a four-year deal with Sevilla.

The Belgian international spent the last five seasons with Real Sociedad, where he threatened to become one of the more dangerous players in La Liga.

In spite of some excellent performances and magical moments, Januzaj struggled to win the trust of Imanol Alguacil. He rarely converted those moments into a string of starting appearances for La Real.

Across his time in Donostia-San Sebastian, Januzaj scored 23 goals and assisted 21 times over 168 appearances. It will be intriguing to see how Januzaj responds to Julen Lopetegui, who is notorious for his disciplined approach.

Shortly beforehand, Sevilla also confirmed the loan of forward Ivan Romero, who joins Tenerife for the coming season.