Sergino Dest considering leaving Barcelona for Villarreal on season-long loan

Barcelona have been keen to move on Sergino Dest for the majority of the summer and now it seems they’re close to getting their wish. The USMNT international, according to Fabrizio Romano, is currently considering a loan offer from Villarreal.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is also keen on the right-back but that move looks less likely to come to fruition – it would be dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka departing Old Trafford before the window closes tomorrow evening. Villarreal, however, are a potential candidate. They’re currently talking to Barcelona.

Dest joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 from Ajax at the behest of Ronald Koeman. He’s enjoyed some good moments in a Barcelona shirt but has seen his minutes cut significantly since Xavi Hernandez took over at the tail end of 2021. The word on the street is that he’s not sold on the American’s positional play and is keen to move him on to make space for an alternative.