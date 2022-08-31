Reinforcements touch down for Sevilla as Monchi strikes deal with OGC Nice

Sevilla are patently scrambling around for reinforcements in the final stages of the transfer window following a poor start to the La Liga season. One of their chronic issues has been up front, but it appears Sporting Director Monchi has found a player to help in that department.

Danish striker Kasper Dolberg has touched down in Seville and was happy to take photos for BeSoccer upon doing so.

🛬 Ya ha llegado a Sevilla KASPER DOLBERG, proveniente del OGC Nice. 📹 @jmrodriguezper #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/hsmmYeeQ4A — BeSoccer Sevilla (@BesoccerSevilla) August 31, 2022

Diario AS say that this is ahead of loan move from OGC Nice. He follows Adnan Januzaj, who also arrived in Seville on Wednesday.

Dolberg can either play through the centre or start from out wide on either side of a front three, which will be welcome versatility for Julen Lopetegui.

Whether he has the midas touch in front of goal is another matter. Dolberg enjoyed a decent start to his Nice career, scoring 11 goals in 23 matches in his first campaign in France. However in the previous two, he has only managed 13 goals in 59 appearances.