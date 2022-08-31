Real Sociedad close in on the capture of Almeria marksman Umar Sadiq

Real Sociedad are closing in on the signing of Almeria striker Umar Sadiq according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal will be worth €25m – including add-ons – and will have a 15% sell-on clause. Sadiq has been identified as Alexander Isak’s replacement.
Isak joined Newcastle United for a huge fee last week and, as La Real’s most dangerous attacking talent, takes a lot of potential goals with him. The Basque club needed to bring in a replacement and in Sadiq they have an excellent one who carries a real threat.
Sadiq is a 25-year-old Nigerian international with seven caps for his country to his name. He’s scored two goals in three games for newly-promoted Almeria in La Liga so far this season and last year hit 18 – and contributed 12 assists – in 36 Segunda games as the Andalusian side earned promotion to Primera. If he can carry on his form across the season he could prove an astute capture.
