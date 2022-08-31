Real Betis players to adjust salaries in order to make final squad registrations

Real Betis have struggled for weeks on end to ensure that they get their players registered, but it appears they may finally do so on the final day of the transfer window.

Chile legend Claudio Bravo and Willian Jose are still yet to be registered, although it appears the former is close to being inscribed with La Liga conducting its due diligence.

During the week captain Joaquin Sanchez offered to retire to ensure that Jose made it into the squad ahead of the deadline, however his teammates prevented him from doing so. The squad and Manuel Pellegrini then had a meeting about the situation and agreed to adjust their salaries in order to have Jose available.

With no sales on the horizon other than perhaps the departures of Rober and Loren Moron, the Betis squad decided to solve the issue themselves. Mundo Deportivo say that Wednesday afternoon saw a number of players’ agents filtering in and out of the Betis training ground in order to sign the relevant contracts.

Much has been made of the strong bond in the Betis changing room over the last twelve months and this is just one more example of it. However given these struggles, it does appear that Hector Bellerin will not be re-joining that close group.