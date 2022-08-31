Raul de Tomas to be given Premier League escape route on transfer deadline day

The disagreement between Raul de Tomas and new Espanyol manager Diego Martinez has defined what was meant to be a refreshing summer for Los Pericos.

The Spain international and Martinez have not seen eye-to-eye, leading to de Tomas’ absence from all of Espanyol’s games this season.

Sevilla have been linked with de Tomas consistently, however a deal does not appear to be close. Cadena Cope are now reporting that de Tomas could be on his way to the Premier League, as per Mundo Deportivo. With just under 30 hours to go in the transfer window, Fulham are evaluating a move for de Tomas.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo following the signing of goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, Sporting Director Domingo Catoira gave little away on de Tomas’ future.

“There is no news and the player continues to recover from his discomfort and we hope to have him available soon.”

“What has been said has been said from outside not inside. His situation has not changed,” Catoira added.

The former Real Madrid forward needs to move from Espanyol in order to maintain hopes of making Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup.

De Tomas is a technical and intelligent striker that tends to work well in a two or on his own. A partnership with Aleksandar Mitrovic could prove highly-entertaining with the extra space afforded in the Premier League.