Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffering broken jaw in home robbery threatens Chelsea move

Barcelona and Chelsea are still in intensive talks over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the proposed move has been complicated by the fact the Gabonese suffered a broken jaw during Monday’s robbery. That’s according to David Ornstein.

The injury means that Aubameyang will be out of action for a number of weeks and, besides, there’s no agreement either between the clubs or on personal terms. But it’s expected that if Barcelona and Chelsea agree something Aubameyang will compromise in order to make sure the transfer gets over the line. He’ll be guaranteed minutes at Stamford Bridge.

The Gabonese joined Barcelona last winter from Arsenal and performed superbly, to be fair. He scored 13 goals for the club in the back end of last season to help them recover from their dire start to the campaign and qualify for the Champions League. Xavi Hernandez would like to keep him around, but needs must.