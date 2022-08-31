Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends message on Instagram following assault

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a troubled week, following a violent robbery that took place in his home on Sunday night.

The Gabonese striker was with his family at their house in Castelldelfells when a group of burglars entered and subjected them to a traumatic ordeal. Aubameyang and his partner were pinned to the floor, before being struck with a metal object, leading to a broken jaw as per Mundo Deportivo.

On Thursday, Aubameyang left the following message on his Instagram.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Barcelona before the end of the transfer window and it is as yet unknown whether the resulting injury or the mental trauma will affect his future.

However the most important thing is that Aubameyang and his family get the support they need to hopefully come to terms with the events of Sunday as quickly as possible.