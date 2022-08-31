Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang facing spell on sideline following fractured

There is plenty of speculation that Barcelona will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming weeks due to a potential move, but the former Arsenal forward will not be taking to the field for anyone in September.

Following the traumatic assault on his family on Sunday night, Aubameyang was injured during the robbery. Sport have registered a report from La Vanguardia which say that Aubameyang was hit with the barrel of a shotgun. The Athletic then followed up that news, claiming he would miss 4-5 weeks of action due to a fractured jaw.

Chelsea are supposedly negotiating for Aubameyang, but it does not appear as though the injury will affect any deal. The retired Gabonese international also released a message on his Instagram following the incident.

Xavi Hernandez will still have a luxury of options to replace Aubameyang’s contribution. Memphis Depay seems as if he will stay at the club, while Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have also played through the middle previously.