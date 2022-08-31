Paris Saint-Germain confirm the signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of former Real Betis midfielder and La Roja international Fabian Ruiz from Napoli. The move is the latest in what is an increasingly impressive transfer window from the French side driven by Luis Campos.

Ruiz, born in Los Palacios y Villafranca in the province of Seville, came through the youth system at Betis before breaking into the first team in 2014. He spent the next four seasons at the Benito Villamarin – save for a solitary campaign on loan at Elche – before departing for southern Italy with Napoli in the summer of 2018.

He’s spent the last four years at what is now known as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, helping the club win the Coppa Italia in the 2019/20 season. He made 166 appearances during his time with Napoli, contributing 22 goals and 15 assists. He also became a Spanish international there, and has since earned 15 caps for his country. He’ll hope to be on the plane to Qatar later this year.