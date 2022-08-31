Lucas Ocampos’ move to Ajax from Sevilla collapses after Dutch club change their mind

Lucas Ocampos had expected to complete his move from Sevilla to Ajax today but the operation has collapsed at the last minute according to Mundo Deportivo. Ajax have changed their mind and the Argentine is on his way back to Spain from Amsterdam.

Sevilla and Ajax had agreed a transfer fee of in the region of €20m for Ocampos and the Andalusian club had already moved to secure his replacement in Adnan Januzaj – the Belgian international is on the verge of joining Sevilla as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Real Sociedad.

The way Ajax work in sanctioning multi-million euro deals is complex. The sporting leadership need to convince the club’s management that a deal is worth doing and they evidently failed to do so in the case of the Argentine, who’d been pinpointed by them as the man to replace Manchester United-bound Antony. Ocampos’ future remains uncertain.