James Rodriguez offers himself to Valencia following Edinson Cavani deal

Valencia have made one significant signing this week with the addition of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and now a second star in his twilight years has offered to play at Mestalla.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, James Rodriguez confirmed he would be highly interested in returning to Spanish football with Valencia. James is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al Rayyan, but told viewers that an offer would be well-received.

“If Valencia were to call me I would walk there from Qatar if I had to. I would lower my salary.”

“If they need someone to give Edinson Cavani assists, here I am. They are a great club with a great support,” Mundo Deportivo quoted.

💣¡¡JAMES SUELTA LA BOMBA!!💣 🦇 "ME BAJARÍA EL SUELDO para JUGAR en el VALENCIA" ✅ "𝐘𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐒" 😉#ElValencianismoQuiereAJameshttps://t.co/D7dqcx1x2q pic.twitter.com/1freQa1oQS — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 31, 2022

The Colombian star has seen his career ebb away somewhat, having been discarded by Everton and joining Al Rayyan last year. Rodriguez is still only 31 years of age, but seemingly was without an attractive offer in Europe.

It seems unlikely that Gennaro Gattuso would contemplate a move for Rodriguez. His opening press conference of the season he declared that he wanted ‘failures’ to come to Valencia, implying that his squad was to be built from players who have a point to prove. In contrast, James appears content that with his achievements in European football up until now.