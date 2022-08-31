Everton enquire about Villarreal winger ahead of potential deadline day move

Villarreal were intending on making at least one major sale this summer, but with links for Arnaut Danjuma dying down and no significant offers for Pau Torres, the Yellow Submarine have been left without a major source of income.

It does mean that Unai Emery’s side are open for business in the final hours of the transfer window. According to Relevo via Diario AS, Everton have made and enquiry about Nigerian winger Samu Chukwueze.

There is supposedly strong interest from Everton and the first contacts were positive between the two. Chukwueze has an €80m release clause, which has risen to €100m in the final days of the window, but it seems unlikely a deal would top €40m.

A talented and rapid winger, Chukwueze is capable of lifting the pace of a game in a flash. In spite of his mazy dribbling ability, Emery will likely view him as dispensable for a decent offer, as he has never truly locked down a starting spot.

