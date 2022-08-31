Erik ten Hag ends speculation on Cristiano Ronaldo future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer flirting with a departure has come to an abrupt end. The Portuguese was keen to leave the Red Devils after returning last summer, but it appears he will have to stick it out until the January transfer window at least.

With just a under 36 hours remaining in the transfer window, his manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Manchester United squad currently in place would be there until the end of the transfer window.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of United’s fixture with Leicester City, ten Hag was then pressed on whether Ronaldo would be staying too.

“It is clear. We need players of quality. We need various in each match in order to be regular.”

Those words were carried by Diario AS – ten Hag also confirmed there were unlikely to be more additions, meaning a rumoured move for Barcelona’s Sergino Dest is unlikely.

Ronaldo, who missed the majority of Manchester United’s preseason through alleged personal issues, has started just one of their four matches this season against Brentford.

He has been linked to a return to La Liga with Atletico Madrid, but it appears the defining factor was that no club seemed to want or could afford to take Ronaldo on. It leaves ten Hag with a tricky situation, as leaving the Portuguese superstar on the bench for the coming months is unlikely to go down with the former Real Madrid icon.