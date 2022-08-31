Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso move held up by two key factors

Marcos Alonso has been awaiting the green light to make his move to Barcelona for most of August, but with a little over 24 hours to go in the transfer window, he continues to twiddle his thumbs.

The Spanish left-back has been left out of Chelsea’s matches in the Premier League so far with his departure to Barcelona assumed.

Mundo Deportivo say that the Blaugrana still need to sell before they can sign and register Alonso. Meanwhile Sport say that the key issue is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deal.

Chelsea and Barcelona are in negotiations for the Gabonese forward, but the London side continue to insist on including Alonso in the deal for Aubameyang, something Barcelona have no intention of doing.

To a certain extent it appears that both teams are trying to wait each other out. Deals for Alonso and Aubameyang benefit both clubs and so the logical ending is that the two entities compromise to reach an agreement.