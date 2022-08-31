Barcelona remain in dialogue with Chelsea over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are still in conversation with Chelsea over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to Fabrizio Romano. A meeting took place yesterday afternoon but there was no full agreement reached – a new meeting is scheduled for later today.

Aubameyang is happy at Camp Nou but is available for sale due to Barcelona’s precarious financial situation and the fact that the Catalan club are so stacked in the final third. Robert Lewandowski is the clear starting number nine this season and also in the squad and capable of playing that role are Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. Aubameyang’s days there look numbered.

The Gabonese joined Barcelona last winter from Arsenal and performed superbly, to be fair. He scored 13 goals for the club in the back end of last season to help them recover from their dire start to the campaign and qualify for the Champions League. Xavi Hernandez would like to keep him around, but needs must.