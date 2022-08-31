Barcelona and Inter agree shock deal for Jordi Alba

Barcelona have been working hard on exits for the last two months, but few if anyone thought that Jordi Alba might be among them.

According to Jijantes FC (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona have reached an agreement for Jordi Alba to join Inter on loan. The Italian club would pay 40% of his wages.

The Nerazzurri are looking to move on Robin Gosens and if a deal with Bayer Leverkusen goes through, Simone Inzaghi will look to bring in Alba.

The veteran left-back has been left on the bench in favour of Alejandro Balde for Barcelona’s last two matches and simultaneously they are working on a deal for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.

The one major hitch in a potential Alba move is the player himself. Alba has still not agreed to the move and it is not yet clear whether he intends to do so.

Given some of the criticism levelled at Alonso in recent seasons and the fact that Alba continues to start for the Spanish national team, swapping the two would be a risk. It may be more of character-related transfer, but up until now Alba has proven himself a better option.