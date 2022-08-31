Atletico Madrid contemplate €24m move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Atletico Madrid are expected to be active in the final hours of the summer transfer window. The Spanish club have been paying close attention to Aston Villa’s midfielder Douglas Luiz according to Mundo Deportivo, who’s available for a fee of around €24m.

A significant problem, however, is that Luiz is Brazilian and Atletico already have three players holding non-EU passports – compatriots Matheus Cunha and Felipe Monteiro as well as Argentine Nahuel Molina. That would have to be worked around.

But the signing makes sense. Luiz, 24, can play in both midfield and defence and is about to enter the final year of his contract at Villa Park. He’s made over 100 Premier League appearances during his time with the club, scoring five goals, and Italian giants Juventus have also been connected with him.

Atletico have opened the season in mixed form. They’ve won two of their opening three games but suffered a damaging home defeat to Villarreal, also. Next up is a trip to face Real Sociedad.