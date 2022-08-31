Atletico Madrid close to completing the signing of Argentine right-back Juan Martin Ginzo

Atletico Madrid are close to completing the signing of Argentine right-back Juan Martin Ginzo from Lanus according to Fabrizio Romano. He’ll join on loan with a purchase option included in the deal and will initially play for the Spanish club’s second string.

Ginzo will be the second Argentine right-back Atletico have signed this summer after Nahuel Molina, an international who joined from Italian side Udinese. Diego Simeone has a history of valuing compatriots – as well as Uruguayans – as they’re renowned for their will to win and second-to-none competitive drive.

And Atletico are in need of that this season. They have a real challenge on their hands to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid for La Liga and have enjoyed what can be described as a mixed start to the new campaign – they’ve won two games but suffered a damaging defeat at home to Villarreal. Next up for the side from the capital is a trip to take on Real Sociedad.