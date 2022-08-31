Adnan Januzaj arrives in Seville to complete his free transfer from Real Sociedad

Adnan Januzaj has landed in the city of Seville to complete his free transfer to the Andalusian club according to Fabrizio Romano. He’ll undergo his medical today and join Sevilla this afternoon. He’s a free agent following the end of his Real Sociedad contract.

Sevilla are in dire need of reinforcements. They’ve started the season in their worst form in 41 years, taking just one point from their opening nine – and that was against newly-promoted Real Valladolid at an angry and disenchanted Sanchez-Pizjuan. Lucas Ocampos is set to leave for Ajax so Januzaj is his replacement.

Januzaj, 27, joins Sevilla after five seasons in the Basque Country with La Real. He made 168 appearances in that time and contributed 23 goals and 21 assists, helping them to win the Copa del Rey in 2019/20. A Belgian international with 15 caps to his name, Januzaj can also count Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland amongst his former clubs.