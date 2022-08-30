Sevilla understood to be in advanced negotiations to sign free agent Adnan Januzaj

Sevilla are in advanced negotiations to sign former Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj on a free transfer according to Fabrizio Romano. There’s still work to do on the player’s side but Sevilla hope that can agreement can be reached at sometime today.

Sevilla are simultaneously in talks with Dutch giants Ajax over the sale of Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos. If Ocampos does end up leaving then Januzaj would serve as a swift and cost-effective replacement. And the Andalusian side are certainly in need of fresh blood – they’ve taken one point from their opening nine.

Januzaj, 27, broke into Manchester United’s first team in 2013 and spent the first four seasons of his career contracted to the Old Trafford club – the final two of which on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland. He joined La Real on a permanent deal in the summer of 2017 and has since made 168 appearances for the Basque outfit, contributing 23 goals and 21 assists.