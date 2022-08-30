Sevilla make shock late move for Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata

Sevilla are still searching around for reinforcements with just three days remaining in the transfer window, following a poor start to the season and an underwhelming summer.

Since losing Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos for a combined price of over €80m, Sevilla have brought in Alex Telles, Isco, Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao, but few are talking themselves into the idea that Sevilla might be stronger than last season.

In spite of their persistence with Youssef En-Nesyri and Rafa Mir, their lack of a natural goalscorer continues to hinder them. Relevo say that Sporting Director Monchi has attempted to pull a rabbit out of the hat and on Tuesday contacted Atletico Madrid about a potential deal for Alvaro Morata.

El Sevilla lo ha intentado hoy con Morata… pero no. 📌 El conjunto hispalense ha preguntado seriamente por el delantero al Atlético de Madrid. 💰 Están lejos de los 40M que harían factible la operación. ✍ @sergiofernan5ez pic.twitter.com/Siud2vepGA — Relevo (@relevo) August 30, 2022

The Spanish international would be a clear upgrade for Julen Lopetegui but apparently the talks were stopped in their tracks by Atleti’s demands. Los Colchoneros wanted €40m for Morata, a fee well out of reach for Sevilla.

It does at least show that Monchi has acknowledged the need for another striker. While Mir and En-Nesyri can be effective on their day, neither measure up to the calibre of forward their competitors have.