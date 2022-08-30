Sevilla consider making move for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana

Sevilla have endured a terrible start to the season – their worst in 41 years. They’ve taken one point from their opening nine and are keen to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. One reported target of theirs is Seko Fofana of Lens.

Reports in France carried by Diario Sport claim that the Andalusian outfit have already submitted an offer of €28m for the midfielder, who’s enjoyed a fine opening to the new Ligue 1 season. He’s already contributed two goals and an assist as Lens have started superbly, taking ten points from a possible 12.

The Ivorian joined Lens for a fee of €8.5m and has already played 77 games for the club, contributing 14 goals and eight assists. The 27-year-old, born in Paris, began his senior career with Manchester City but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium. He joined Lens from Italian side Udinese, whom he joined following loan spells with Fulham and Bastia.