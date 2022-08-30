Sergio Reguilon set to complete move to Atletico Madrid imminently

Sergio Reguilon will arrive in Madrid today to complete his move to Atletico Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard will join Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan in order to replace the Nottingham Forest-bound Renan Lodi.

Reguilon came through Real Madrid’s famed La Fabrica youth system but truly made his name in Spanish football during a loan spell with Sevilla in the 2019/20 season. He helped the Andalusian side lift the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League but they lacked the financial muscle to turn his loan move permanent. Reguilon joined Tottenham instead.

He’s enjoyed some good times in North London but has found opportunities scarce ever since Antonio Conte took over at the club midway through the 2021/22 season. It makes sense for him to return to Spain in search of prominence, especially in a World Cup year. Reguilon faces a battle to get into Luis Enrique’s squad.