Real Zaragoza close to completing move for Bolivian centre-back Jairo Quinteros

Real Zaragoza are close to completing a move for Bolivian centre-back Jairo Quinteros according to Fabrizio Romano. A full agreement has been in place for some time given Quinteros left Inter Miami a few weeks ago. The deal will be done soon.

Zaragoza are considered by many to be a sleeping giant of Spanish football and have fallen upon hard times in recent years. They’re currently competing in Segunda, sitting 16th in the table after the opening three games of the 2022/23 season. They’ve lost one and drawn two of their opening three fixtures.

They’ll hope that bringing in Quinteros, a Bolivian international, will help to shore up their defence. Quinteros began his career in Valencia’s youth system before leaving for MLS and Inter Miami in 2020. He failed to make much of a dent in Florida, however, and spent time on loan back home with Club Bolivar. He’ll hope returning to Spain will re-launch his career.