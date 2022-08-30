Paris Saint-Germain ready to make move for Valencia playmaker Carlos Soler

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Spanish international Carlos Soler from Valencia despite just landing the signature of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli according to Marca. The French giants are preparing an offer of between €15m and €17m for the playmaker.

That’s far less than his generally agreed market value of between €40m and €50m, but the situation is peculiar. The transfer market closes in just three days and Soler’s contract at Mestalla is set to expire at the end of the season. That means he’s free to negotiate with whichever club he chooses come the first of January.

Valencia’s financial situation means that they need to make sales and negotiations between the club and Soler have been stalled for some time. It may not be how the youth product would have liked to leave Mestalla but necessity may dictate it to be the case. Soler, 25, has made 226 appearances for the club to date.