Osasuna move into to pole position for Barcelona’s Ez Abde

On Sunday evening Ez Abde was left out of Barcelona’s league clash with Real Valladolid, with the information being that he was on the verge of completing a move to La Pucela.

However two days have passed without any movement in the matter. Marca say that Valladolid are danger of missing out on Abde now, as Osasuna have entered the race.

Los Rojillo have made a loan offer to Abde and it now appears that both the player and Barcelona are more convinced by their proposal than that of Valladolid.

Osasuna have started the season on form with two victories from three and are notorious for being a well-run outfit. Jagoba Arrasate’s side offer Abde an outside chance at competing for European places too.

On the other hand, a move to Valladolid provides Abde with a far greater chance of earning minutes than at Osasuna. La Pucela are desperately in need of quality in attack and Abde can provide dribbling ability that they do not currently have within their ranks.