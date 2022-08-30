Miralem Pjanic’s future at Barcelona not as certain as it seemed

Miralem Pjanic’s future at Barcelona isn’t as certain as it seemed. The Bosnian midfielder had seemed to have earned his place in Xavi Hernandez’s squad by virtue of his performances during pre-season but now it seems possible he could leave.

According to a report carried by Diario Sport, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are keen on reuniting Pjanic with Rudi Garcia, the coach he worked with at Roma. Lyon, one of Pjanic’s old clubs, are also keen on taking the playmaker back to France on a loan deal. Pjanic is yet to earn minutes in any of Barcelona’s three games.

Xavi likes Pjanic and sees him as the back-up to Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield. If he were to leave the club Barcelona would have only five first-teamers to choose from in midfield – Busquets, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie. This would be in addition to Gavi and Pablo Torre, who are both still on youth-team contracts rather than first-team deals.