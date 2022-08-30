Mika Marmol agrees to leave Barcelona for Gerard Pique’s Andorra

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Andorra over the sale of centre-back Mika Marmol as per Diario Sport. Barcelona haven’t earned anything from the transfer but have retained 50% of the rights to Marmol with a re-purchase option installed. He’s put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Gerard Pique’s side.

Marmol will therefore spend the next couple of seasons under the tutelage of Eder Sarabia in Segunda, as Andorra won promotion to Spanish football’s second tier in the 2021/22 campaign. They’ve opened the season with one win and two defeats and currently sit 15th in the league table. It’s a new challenge.

Because the time had come for Marmol to put an end to his spell with Barcelona Atletic. He’s played 63 games for them to date having contributed three goals and an assist. He made his first-team debut last season, in injury time of their clash with Getafe, but has ultimately failed to break into Barcelona’s senior side.