Manchester United profiling as the only option for Sergino Dest to leave Barcelona

Sergino Dest is one the remaining elements of Barcelona’s squad that Xavi Hernandez would be happy to see the back of.

The USA international has largely been out of favour with the Barcelona manager, but that has graduated to a new level at the start of this season. Xavi has left him out of each of Barcelona’s squads for La Liga so far and when asked about his future, he made it clear that Dest was not in his plans.

Following an injury to Juan Foyth, Villarreal had emerged as a potential destination according to Mundo Deportivo. They reported that a simple loan might work for all parties, but Sport say that Unai Emery has discarded that possibility.

However Diario AS have referenced reports from Adrian Sanchez and SkySports that Manchester United might be his route out of Camp Nou. The former claims that Dest would be open to a move to United in order to reunite with Erik ten Hag, while the latter say that the Red Devils are considering an attempt to sign him.

It should be noted that those rumours have surfaced before too. Dest’s approval is likely the key to any exit but as has been seen in a number of cases this summer, several players have dug their heels in to try and remain at Camp Nou. Barcelona will hope that Xavi’s treatment of Martin Braithwaite previously and now him will persuade him that his career is better off elsewhere.