Manchester United dressing room celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo exit plea

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United continues to become ever more inglorious with each passing day.

The arrival of the Portuguese was supposed to add a killer instinct to Manchester United, but at the time writing, the Portuguese is causing more strife than had been bargained for.

Not returning for United’s preseason tour, Ronaldo expressed a desire to leave Manchester United but has been unable to find a destination this summer.

Despite manager Erik ten Hag’s insistence that he is happy to have Ronaldo at his disposal, it appears the team does not feel the same way. According to a report by ESPN, the dressing room at Manchester United celebrated the fact he had asked to leave. It goes as far as referring to Ronaldo as “a pain in the arse.”

It seems that while Ronaldo is one of the game’s great goalscorers, his character which was once such a benefit is becoming more and more of a problem. Unable to exercise the same influence outside of the box and in a dysfunctional team, colleagues are unlikely to take kindly to an individualistic attitude.