Lucas Ocampos set to leave Sevilla for €20m in surprise move

Sevilla are set to cross the €100m barrier in sales this summer as Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos leaves La Liga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is done to take Ocampos to Ajax in the dying embers of the transfer for €20m. Following the exit of Antony to Manchester United, the Dutch champions were keen to replace the Brazilian.

La irrupción de Adnan Januzaj por el Sevilla no es para sustituir a Lucas Ocampos, sino al lesionado Tecatito Corona. Si se consuma el traspaso del argentino, puede aterrizar en Nervión otro futbolista. — José Manuel García (@butacondelgarci) August 30, 2022

It represents a good chance for Sevilla to cash in on a player who has struggled to hit the same heights he initially did when joining the club. Key in their Europa League triumph after arriving in 2019, the last two seasons have seen a gradual decline in performance.

Over the course of his three seasons, Ocampos has made 135 appearances, scoring 34 times and assisting 15 goals. With two years remaining on his deal, it would allow Sevilla a €5m profit on him.

It has been rumoured that former Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj could replace Ocampos, but Jose Manuel Garcia believes the Belgian would cover Tecatito Corona’s injury rather than Ocampos’ exit. His suggestion is that another player could come in for the Argentine.