Inaki Williams injury puts incredible appearances record in jeopardy

It was almost a perfect night for Athletic Club as they destroyed Cadiz 4-0 away from home on Monday evening, but Los Leones have received some bitter news on Tuesday afternoon.

Inaki Williams got their opening goal of the game but ended up being substituted after picking up a knock. Today they released the news that Williams has suffered a sprained ankle.

They did not provide a time of recovery for Williams nor any further details on how serious the sprain was. However it does suggest that Williams might miss some game time.

More pertinently for Williams personally, it puts his remarkable record of having appeared in 236 consecutive La Liga matches at risk. Athletic Club next take on Espanyol at home on Sunday, giving Williams just five days to recover in time.

Should he miss that match, it would bring the curtain down on one of the great modern runs of fitness and performance to maintain such consistency. It’s a run that has continued for the previous six years, back in 2016.