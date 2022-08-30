Gavi yet to sign new deal with Barcelona close to a month after turning 18

Gavi’s contractual situation has been a point of discussion for some time at Barcelona. The logic had been that they were going to wait until he turned 18 to commit him to a long-term deal as until then the maximum term he could commit to would be three years – but he turned 18 on August fifth and there’s still no deal.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who shoot down the idea that should generate nerves at Camp Nou given the reported interest of several of the European elite in the teenager. Gavi was spotted at Barcelona Atletic’s season opener against Castellon at the weekend, underlining just how committed to the club he is.

The alleged uncertainty hasn’t affected Xavi Hernandez’s usage of the teenager. He’s started all three of Barcelona’s opening games of the season, playing with his usual tenacity in all of them. Gavi looks set to follow in Pedri’s footsteps in succeeding at Barcelona.