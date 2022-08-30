Carlos Soler set to make cut-price move to Paris Saint-Germain

The narrative at the start of the transfer market was that Valencia were required to sell two of their key stars during the summer. It appears that will play out.

Following the departure of Goncalo Guedes to Wolves, Carlos Soler appears to be about to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal for €18m plus €3m in variables – Soler will sign a five-year deal with the French giants.

Relevo have also confirmed the signing, although they believe that Valencia may receive an extra €1m in add-ons. It would take the potential total fee to €22m.

Soler will be tricky to replace. As Paco Polit points out, Soler has been responsible for 38 goals and assists over the last two seasons at Valencia. That equates to around 32% of their goals in those campaigns, which highlights his importance. Equally the fact he only had a year left on his deal means his sale may not even allow Los Che to replace him adequately.