Barcelona’s priority target at right-back becomes Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier

Barcelona are still keen to bring in a right-back before the summer transfer window comes to a close on Thursday. Due to Juan Foyth’s injury, their priority has become Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona had pushed to sign Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta earlier in the window only to come short. Meunier is their preferred option right now but Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, also connected with Real Betis, is another possibility.

Contact with Meunier’s agents was activated a couple of days ago. The 30-year-old Belgian international is an experienced operator with Paris Saint-Germain on his CV as well as Dortmund. He likes the idea of joining Barcelona but Dortmund won’t make it easy with such little time left in the window – they’re demanding between €15m and €20m. Barcelona don’t want to spend that.

Barcelona have started the season well but are wary that tough tests are on the horizon. They’ve won two of their first three La Liga games but have been handed a tough Champions League group that includes Bayern Munich, Internazionale and Viktoria Plzen.