Barcelona target Juan Foyth set to miss two months of action through knee injury

Villarreal have announced that Juan Foyth has suffered an injury to his left knee and will be out of action for around two months. This, according to Mundo Deportivo, all but ends the chance that Barcelona could sign him before the end of the transfer window.

In truth, that chance was already slight due to the Argentine’s high asking price. Villarreal’s line has been that, if Barcelona want to sign the right-back, they’d need to trigger his release clause – and that’s believed to now be in the region of €54.6m. Too much.

But Barcelona are still determined to land a new right-back this summer. Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have been filling in so far this season but are better at centre-back – whether Xavi Hernandez will be able to get his wish, however, is up in the air.