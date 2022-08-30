Atletico Madrid confirm signing of former Real Madrid defender from Tottenham

Atletico Madrid have officially announced the arrival of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur.

The left-back joins Los Colchoneros on loan for the rest of the season after two years in England. There was no buy option mentioned.

The 25-year-old made 67 appearances for Tottenham in the past two seasons but has fallen out of favour and Los Rojiblancos have moved to cover the departure of Renan Lodi with Reguilon.

This will be third club of last season’s top four in La Liga that Reguilon has played for, having spent a season on loan at Sevilla and come through at Real Madrid. Reguilon’s strong passion for Real Madrid has caused some murmurs of discontent from Atleti fans, but Diego Simeone recently dismissed those concerns.

Reguilon, who has six caps for Spain, will likely become the left wingback in Diego Simeone’s 3-5-2 formation. It’s a role he has struggled to perform in at Spurs, but Atletico have managed to find a quality replacement at a late stage in the market should he manage to learn the role better.