Alvaro Odriozola could return to Basque Country before close of transfer window

Real Sociedad have plenty of cash to spend following the €70m sale of Alexander Isak to Newcastle United. They may be calling Real Madrid in their efforts to strengthen before the close of the transfer window.

According to Diario AS, Real Sociedad are looking to bring back Alvaro Odriozola on loan. The right-back came through in Donostia-San Sebastian before making his move to Los Blancos for €30m four years ago.

Both clubs are interested in a deal and the player himself would be happy to return to Guipuzkoa, but the problem naturally comes down to how much of the costs La Real are willing to cover.

Currently Imanol Alguacil has only Andoni Gorosabel and the untested Alex Sola as options on the right side of defence, although Aritz Elustondo has also played there before. However one of the biggest issues for La Real last season was depth playing across three different competitions and Odriozola would provide good competition for Gorosabel.