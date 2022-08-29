Valencia in conversation with Edinson Cavani to sign the striker on a two-year deal

Valencia are currently in the midst of conversation with Edinson Cavani and his camp to resolve final details and get a deal done according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish club are confident they’ll complete negotiations soon and sign the veteran Uruguayan striker on a two-year contract.

Valencia are in a transitional moment following the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso this summer, replacing Jose Bordalas. They’ve won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures so far this season and play the third at Mestalla against Atletico Madrid tonight. They’re currently sitting 14th in La Liga.

Cavani, 35, will bring a wealth of experience to Mestalla if the deal goes through. Born in Salto, Uruguay, he began his career with Danubio before coming to Europe with Palermo in 2007. He’s remained ever since, representing Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United with distinction since and earning 133 caps for the Uruguayan national team, scoring 58 goals.