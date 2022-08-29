Valencia confirm Edinson Cavani deal

Edinson Cavani has completed a free transfer move to Valencia ahead of the end of the transfer window.

The Uruguayan international has been available as a free agent following his release by Manchester United at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Cavani arrived at United in 2020, after ending a fantastic spell at Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, before leaving as the club’s highest ever goal scorer, with 200 club goals in France.

The 35-year-old was previously linked with a possible moves to Villarreal and Real Sociedad but he opted to join Los Che as part of his desire to return to Spain.

The club have confirmed the deal ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid tonight with Cavani signing a two year deal up until the end of the 2023/24 campaign at the Estadio Mestalla.

Cavani is expected to join up with his new teammates tomorrow and he could make his club debut against Getafe this weekend.

Images via Getty Images